Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and a little warmer

LANSING, Mich. — Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy in West Michigan this morning. Another FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Branch, Hillsdale, and St. Joseph counties through early this morning. Remember to cover any sensitive vegetation! Skies are expected to stay dry for most of mid-Michigan till end the work week! High pressure is expected to hang around the region for today and Friday, which will deliver a nice mix of sun and clouds. By this afternoon and Friday, high temperatures are in the 50s. This weekend features high temperatures in the lower 60s, with the chance of rain showers Saturday night into Sunday. The normal or average high temperature is now 63 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of late evening/night rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 60 degrees.

