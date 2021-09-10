Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly clear and cool start to your Friday. Expect a good deal of sunshine today with highs in the mid 70s, which is exactly average for this time of the year. The weekend will feature a bit of a warm up with winds turning southwesterly and temperatures rising into the low 80s. It'll stay mainly dry, too - although by later Sunday a few showers are possible. While there are not any big storm systems heading in our direction, there will be a few chances for showers next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Highs a bit warmer in the mid 70s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Stronger winds along the lakeshore, leading to high wave heights and potentially dangerous swimming conditions.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance of scattered showers along a passing cold front in the evening. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

