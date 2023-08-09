Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and a bit humid with showers later tonight

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures remain in the 60s this morning, along with slightly higher humidity. Today begins with plenty of sunshine! Cloud cover will gradually build through the day due to an approaching weak system. A weak cold front will pass over the region Thursday morning, bringing another chance for a stray shower. The best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms will be on Friday! Strong thunderstorms are possible on Friday, as well. This event has a cold front and will keep us cooler for Saturday, but back to the 80s on Sunday. Another larger system will develop for Monday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms.

