Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny along with seasonal temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Skies to clear of both clouds and smoke as drier air settles in from the north overnight. A chilly start to the day. Temperatures kicking off in the upper 40s. Highs will be closer to average for the rest of this workweek, settling into the upper 70s. We will have an elevated fire risk as we continue our dry stretch, accompanied with low relative humidity and breezy conditions at times. Please do NOT burn anything during these conditions. Since April 6, we are the driest we have ever been in this stretch, so we need rain! Thankfully, the chance of rain returns this weekend and into next week! Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday due to a passing cold front. Scattered showers will linger into Monday and Tuesday.

