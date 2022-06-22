Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, a little cooler & less humid

MID-MICHIGAN — A weak cold front slide through mid-Michigan early this morning with the chance of a passing shower but, most of the region will hold on to dry and partly cloudy skies. The passing cold front will however provide less humidity for the remainder of the work week! While the humidity will be lower for today through Friday, the sunshine and heat aren’t going anywhere! High temperatures remain in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Humidity climbs back in starting on Saturday, with the possibility of a few showers and thunderstorms late Saturday night into Sunday morning. A cooler air mass settles in for Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s anticipated for next week. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free Fox 47 App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Gradually less humidity through the day. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear & comfortable. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Humidity building back in. Shower chance overnight. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Early shower chances otherwise drying out with partly cloudy skies. Highs around 80 degrees.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook