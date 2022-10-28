Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny & a bit warmer

MID-MICHIGAN — Many of our communities will be waking up to some patchy fog and even some frost. Today's forecast looks fantastic, mostly sunny skies are in store, along with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Looking ahead, your weekend outlook is also ideal! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are on tap for Saturday and Sunday, along with high temperatures near 60 degrees. Clouds start to filter in Saturday night and thicken through the day on Sunday. We have the chance of showers Sunday evening into Monday morning. Rain is expected to depart towards the east by the early/mid afternoon, leaving a few clouds behind. That should allow for dry skies during trick-or-treat time on HALLOWEEN with temperatures in the 50s! We're in for a warmup with sunshine and lower to middle 60s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with patchy fog development. Lows reach near freezing. Winds are light out of the east.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds are light out of the south-southeast.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny early. Clouds thicken late with the chance of showers overnight. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY / HALLOWEEN: Chance of showers early, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 60s

