Today's Forecast: Mostly pleasant, sunny weather

LANSING, Mich. — Other than our chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s, sunshine returns in full-force for today and Friday, along with slightly warmer temperatures. Get outside and enjoy the weather for the end of this week. The chance of rain will pop back up for the weekend. Our latest forecast models suggest cloud cover increasing Saturday with the chance of rain late in the day. Shower chances will persist all day on Sunday along with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Sunday's rain brings a great opportunity to hang indoors and cheer on the Detroit Lions!

