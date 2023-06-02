Today's Forecast: Mostly hot and sunny

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Our stretch of sizzling temperatures and heat wave extends into today, which will be the hottest day of the week with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Try to refrain from running gas powered lawn equipment or topping off the gas tank...both contribute to ground level ozone. There is a chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. However, they will be hit-or-miss. We will likely enter into a period or state of "abnormally dry" conditions, the first stage before drought stage one. With light winds in the forecast this weekend, it will be ideal to be along Lake Michigan and our beaches! The waters of Lake Michigan are currently in the lower 50s, with low wave heights of a foot or less.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook