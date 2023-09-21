Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with warm temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly cloudy skies are likely this morning, with early temps in the upper 50s. Unseasonably warm conditions are on tap for this afternoon and Friday as high temperatures reach the lower 80s. You can plan on mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies today, with a bit more sun on Friday. While the threat remains low, a stray sprinkle can't be ruled out. Your weekend forecast is in great shape! Saturday is the first official day of fall! Known as the Fall or Autumnal Equinox, it's the precise time the sun is directly overhead of the equator. It happens at 2:50 A.M. on Saturday. We'll see equal days and equal nights...about 12 hours of each. Another weather system will be developing in the Midwest for early next week. There is a lot of disagreements with our forecast models at this point, but expect some shower potential Tuesday and Wednesday.

