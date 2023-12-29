Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with stray scattered light showers

LANSING, Mich. — More drizzle and light showers will continue throughout today. Showers are expected to taper off late this afternoon. When the system is done, we expect around a quarter inch of rainfall in total accumulated from the last few days. Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the lower 40s. The best chance for some snow will be this upcoming Sunday, New Year's Eve. Snow accumulations don't look significant for travel impacts, as most of the region will pick up less than one inch. However, overnight lows below freezing could create slick spots on the roads. This December could land as the second least snowy on record. A drier start to the New Year is anticipated on Monday, with cooler air dropping in. Forecast models hint to the potential for some snow by next Wednesday and Thursday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook