Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with some sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — Plan on mostly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures diving into the upper 20s. Cloud cover will gradually decrease today, delivering moments of sunshine. Cloudy skies return for Thursday ahead of a system. Our next chance for rain will arrive overnight Thursday and into Friday. Keep your rain jacket handy through the weekend! A stray sprinkle is possible is on Saturday and Sunday, with more widespread rain on Christmas Day. With warmer temperatures and rain returning, all of the snow that we picked up is likely to melt. We're tracking a 'green' Christmas this year. Holiday travel conditions should be in good shape. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

