Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with some possible sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — We will be finally dry today for the first time in 23 days! This afternoon may even feature some sunshine as the sunsets and another system approaches. We continue to monitor possible flooding as snow keeps melting and ice jams are possible along area rivers this week. Tuesday a weak clipper will bring rain/snow mix starting overnight this evening and in and throughout Tuesday. Precipitation will start out as rain before transitioning to slushy snow with minor impact expected and any accumulations mainly on grassy surfaces and light. As for our winter warmth, there are indications that our temperatures will stay above normal into the first week of February. Stay alert and informed with FOX 47 weather.

