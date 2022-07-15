Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with showers & rumbles of thunder

MID-MICHIGAN — Partly cloudy skies kick off your Friday with lower humidity and cooler temperatures. The latest models show the chance for much-needed rain by this afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is not likely. Rain is expected to extend into early Saturday morning. Heat and humidity return on Saturday, with high temperatures in the middle 80s. The chance for a pop-up shower remains all weekend long, though most of West Michigan will stay dry for Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Sunshine sweeps back in for Monday and Tuesday next week, along with the heat and humidity! High temperatures will be near 90 degrees next week. Another chance for rain arrives on Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Expect a few non-severe thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight hours. Highs in the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Lows in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. A stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and muggy. A stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s.

