Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — A light wintry mix wrapped up early Tuesday morning. Many saw no accumulations while a light coating of snow of one inch or less can be possible well north of Lansing. The rest of Tuesday will be dry and mainly cloudy. Sunshine returns on Wednesday before another chance of rain and wintry mix on Thursday. Most of this week features seasonal temperatures with highs mostly in the 40s and lows mostly in the upper 20s. A better surge of warmth appears to be on track to build into the region this weekend into the following week with temperatures in the 50s and even 60s!

TODAY: Any light wintry mix exits early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cool. A touch of afternoon sun is possible. Highs in the middle 40s. East to northwest wind at 3 to 7 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and nice! Highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and wintry mix chances mainly along and south of I-96. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. Highs in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with warmer temperatures. Highs in the lower 50s.

