Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and stronger storms

MID-MICHIGAN — The late storm chances this evening could bring another round of strong to severe storms. The window of strongest storms is from this evening through Wednesday early afternoon. This system will bring the chance for strong winds and large hail as the primary threats, and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Wednesday all of West Michigan is now in the ENHANCED risk for severe storms. Make sure to have a way to get weather alerts and stay weather aware. Temperatures will dip to the 40s for Thursday with a strong north wind as it will be breezy and cooler for the Whitecaps home opener on Thursday. Friday through the Easter weekend will have temperatures back in the 60s with plenty of sunshine.

TODAY: Chance of a few lingering early morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Scattered evening/night showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong to severe with large hail and gusty winds. Highs in the mid 50s. Windy too. Winds east at 10 to 20 mph, increasing late in the day.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with scattered showers and storms. Some may be strong to severe. Lows around 50 degrees. Winds east/southeast at 20 to 30 mph. Gust to 45 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of thunderstorms in the morning and through early/mid afternoon. Some could be strong to severe with hail, wind, and tornadoes, otherwise some late day clearing possible. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds south/southwest at 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy, and cooler. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

