Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms

LANSING, Mich. — A slow-moving low-pressure system currently tracking into the Great Lakes will continue to bring widespread rain and possible storms through Thursday. This system created more than 20 reports of tornadoes across Texas on Monday and Monday night, and another 34 reports of tornadoes across central/southern Mississippi! A warm front today will allow for temperatures in the low to mid 50s (lower 60s south of GR), before a cooling trend starts and lasts through this weekend. That warm air along with increased instability can lead to some stronger to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening mostly along and south of I-96. We have a slight and marginal risk for severe storms with damaging winds and a brief, weak tornado possible. Stay weather aware through the day! Rainfall amounts will be on the order of an inch to an inch and a half for most areas through the course of three days. We expect to dry out but stay cloudy on Friday with cooler temperatures heading into this upcoming weekend.

TODAY: Off and on rain showers likely. More rain and potential thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible, especially along/south of the I-94 corridor. Highs in the mid 50s around Grand Rapids, with lower 60s south. Winds east-southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 40. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with off/on rain showers. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds southwest at 7 to 14 mph.

FRIDAY: An early morning lingering rain/snow shower is possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a light rain/snow mix chance. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

