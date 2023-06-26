Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possible storms

LANSING, Mich. — Scattered rain showers are expected to continue though today and linger into early Tuesday. We didn't get much rain Sunday, but its a start with how dry we've been. Cooler air as the low pressure system brings in air from Canada. Forecast models are indicating between .50" to 1.0" of rain accumulation including Sunday through Tuesday morning. A few lucky locations could receive more than an 1.0" of rain by Tuesday, especially those that saw heavy downpours from thunderstorms over the weekend. We dry out again by Wednesday and bring back the sun and 80 degrees!

