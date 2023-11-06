Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and breezy winds

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures this morning as our system moves into the region, winds will pick up and rain will develop for today. Plan on scattered showers and strong winds today, with wind gusts over 40 mph. A Gale Warning has been issued from 1 a.m. until 7 p.m. where wave heights in Lake Michigan will range between 8 to 12 feet. Today also brings the warmest air of the week with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Rain subsides tomorrow, which is Election Day. Scattered to widespread showers and cooler temperatures return on Wednesday. High temperatures return to the 40s by the end of next week, along with a mix of sun and clouds.

