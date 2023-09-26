Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms

LANSING, Mich. — Plan on mostly cloudy skies and cool temps to start your day. Isolated showers become scattered or even widespread rain today. A few rumbles of thunder are possible this afternoon and overnight, but no severe weather is expected. Widespread shower chances wind down by Wednesday afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies and cool air is likely on Thursday. Temperatures will gradually get warmer and cloud cover will decrease heading into the weekend. This weekend's outlook calls for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook