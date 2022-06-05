Today's forecast: mostly cloudy with scattered showers

MID-MICHIGAN — Look for a few light morning rain showers today before we see drier conditions this afternoon. Rain will become more widespread Monday as a low pressure system tracks over the state. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not expected, but some stronger storms are possible. High temperatures this weekend remain in the lower 70s. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, but the chance for rain returns late in the day on Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light morning showers likely.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warmer with scattered showers, perhaps a thunderstorm or two. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of P.M. showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

