Today's forecast: mostly cloudy with scattered showers

MID-MICHIGAN — Look for a few light morning rain showers today before we see drier conditions this afternoon. Rain will become more widespread Monday as a low pressure system tracks over the state. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not expected, but some stronger storms are possible. High temperatures this weekend remain in the lower 70s. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, but the chance for rain returns late in the day on Wednesday.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light morning showers likely.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warmer with scattered showers, perhaps a thunderstorm or two. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of P.M. showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.