MID-MICHIGAN — The better chance for isolated showers arrives this morning, with rain coming to a close in the early afternoon. By this evening, get ready for an ideal forecast! Sunshine returns and the humidity breaks tonight, with high temperatures in the lower 80s. This weekend looks stellar with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the lower 80s. Looking ahead to next week, there's a chance for a few showers late Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures are likely to remain in the 80s next week, as well.

TODAY: Chance of showers or stray thunderstorm in the morning and early afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy in the evening with decreasing humidity. Highs in the middle 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Comfortable and sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Increasing clouds during the late afternoon, with the chance of showers or storms late. Highs in the mid 80

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

