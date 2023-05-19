Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds are increasing this morning with temperatures kicking off in the 50s. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but severe weather is not likely. A lingering shower is possible on Saturday morning as a low pressure system rotates through the state. Aside from that, once the clouds clear on Saturday sunshine is expected for the remainder of the weekend!

