Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers

LANSING, Mich. — A passing sprinkle or flurry is possible this morning, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs reach the lower 40s today! Scattered rain showers develop this afternoon, switching over to light snow showers in the evening. Even colder air settles in tonight into Saturday, generating bands of lake effect snow. Some light rain showers are additionally possible at times. An inch or two of snow accumulation is possible by Saturday evening. Highs for Friday and Saturday stay in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunshine returns for Sunday, but a few flurries are possible in the early morning. Sunday and Monday will be some of the coldest days this month with daytime highs only in the 30s. Temperatures rebound back to the 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast and live radar.

TODAY: Scattered light rain and snow showers, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds light in the morning, becoming stronger in the afternoon at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Light rain showers switching over to mainly light snow showers. Lows in lower 30s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and cooler, with a light freezing rain / snow mix in the morning. An inch or two of snow accumulation is possible. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a lingering early morning flurry. Highs only in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook