Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain shower and thunder possible

LANSING, Mich. — Rain showers are possible this morning as well, but not expected to be widespread until the late morning or early afternoon. Today's temperatures will remain on the cooler side in the low to middle 60s. We dry out early Tuesday morning and sunshine returns with temperatures near 70 degrees.

