Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with mild temperatures, breezy winds and light rain chances

LANSING, Mich. — Mild temps remained throughout our overnight hours holding morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s; expect afternoon highs in the 60s again. More clouds will be with us on Wednesday but only a slight chance for sprinkles or light showers along with gusty winds. A WIND ADVISORY goes into place along the lakeshore at 1 o'clock today through 7 a.m. Tuesday. As a cold front pushes southeast Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a better chance for showers will materialize moving from the lakeshore to the I-94 area through that time frame. We could possibly even have our first thunderstorm of the season. Sunshine already returns, however, by Thursday afternoon. Cooler weather shows up for the weekend, although that will still only bring us back to average for the first half of March.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles or spotty light showers, mainly north/west of Grand Rapids. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Brisk south winds increase to 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. The chance for showers increases late evening and overnight. A rare rumble of thunder possible. Windy. Lows in the middle 50s. South southwest winds at 10-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning showers. Afternoon sunshine returns. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Cooler too. Highs near 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook