Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with light wintry mix and snow

LANSING, Mich. — Forecast models are showing a light mix of drizzle, freezing drizzle, or snow showers developing toward daybreak. Light mix turns to light snow today as a trough dips in the Great Lakes region and cools us down. Accumulations will be minimal for all types of precipitation, with any snow accumulation under an inch. There are indications that we could start seeing a pattern change next week. In fact, our team is tracking the potential of a much larger system arriving next Tuesday from the Texas panhandle. This storm will tap moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, but the exact track is uncertain. While current forecast models take it over Michigan, with rain, snow, and strong winds possible. This system will be the precursor to our pattern change and sharply colder temperatures next week. Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts as accumulations are possible!

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook