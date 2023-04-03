Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with light rainfall later on

MID-MICHIGAN — Cloud cover increases as we start the work week. Today will feature mostly cloudy skies with rain chances in the evening hours. Rain will stick around for Tuesday, bringing chances for thunderstorms overnight into Wednesday. Those late storm chances could bring another round of strong to severe storms. The window of strongest storms is from dinner time Tuesday until mid afternoon Wednesday. This system will bring the chance for strong winds and large hail as the primary threats. Temperatures will dip to the 40s for Thursday with a strong North wind. Friday through the weekend will have temperatures back in the 50s with some sunshine.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few showers, especially along and south of I-96. Highs in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with some lingering rain showers possible. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers during the day and thunderstorms in the evening. Some storms may be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 50s and breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of thunderstorms early, some could be strong to severe. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers during the day. Highs in the middle to upper 60s and windy.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s with a strong breeze.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 50 degrees.

