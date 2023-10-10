Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with isolated shower chances

LANSING, Mich. — Plan on cool temperatures, breezy conditions, and some cloud cover this morning. Hit-or-miss rain showers will be possible through the day, along with a high temperature of 50 degrees. Waves heights may reach up to 7 feet with the strong winds as well. Wednesday looks dry with some decent sunshine as we break away from one system and get ready for another. Scattered rain showers are likely on Thursday, becoming more widespread late Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will stay in the 50s for the rest of the week and this weekend! Don't forget your rain coat and warm layers.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook