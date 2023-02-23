Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breezy winds and warmer temperatures

MID-MICHIGAN — An icy mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow continues to fall over West Michigan. Strong wind gusts will also play a role in this system today. Several alerts have been posted for West Michigan. Click HERE for more information. Travel conditions will be the worst early this morning. Give yourself plenty of extra time for the morning commute. Drier air filters in for the second half of today, but a few wintry mix showers will still be possible. Temperatures briefly push towards 40 degrees this afternoon, which could create a small window of melting on today. Temperatures drop leading into Friday, as we expect a flash freeze from any previous melting on Thursday. Lake effect snow chances or flurries are possible Friday with high temperatures only in the 20s. Light snow also continues early Saturday; otherwise the weekend will be quiet and dry. Another big storm system may press into the region on Monday, but it looks warm enough for mainly all rain. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts!

TODAY: Cloudy and windy with a lighter wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow through the late morning. Becoming drier in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 40 degrees. Variable winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and light lake effect snow developing. Temperatures dropping to lows in the teens. Flash freezing possible.

FRIDAY: Early flash freeze possible. Mostly cloudy with the chance for some light lake effect snow. Highs in the middle 20s. Northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for early light snow. Highs in the lower to middle 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Cloudy and windy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Early morning light drizzle and/or flurries; otherwise dry and mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with late day snow shower chances. Highs in the upper 30s.

