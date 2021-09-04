Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower

LANSING, Mich. — Happy Saturday! A stray, isolated shower is possible today. Otherwise, the skies will be mostly cloudy with the sun breaking through at times. Most of the extended weekend will stay on the drier side of things, but an additional chance for a stray shower is there Sunday afternoon. Your Labor Day looks drier, with more sunshine! The best chance for rain in the extended forecast will come Tuesday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s, with lows mainly in the 50s.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few light showers possible during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. A stray shower is possible in the evening. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY/LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with the chance for a few showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

