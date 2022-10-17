Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a rain / snow mix chance

MID-MICHIGAN — Keep your rain gear and warm layers handy this week. More lake effect rain showers are possible for today and Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s. A rain snow mix combination could push through the region today & tomorrow during the morning commute. Some snow could accumulate on grassy surfaces or top of cars, but the ground is still relatively warm and with afternoon temps in the 40s, most snow if we get any will melt. Remember to take it easy on the roadways if there is any slush or reduced visibility. Temperatures this week will stay chilly, as a big trough in our upper level jet stream and upper level low spin over the region and allow for cold air to pour in from Canada. We will remain 15 to 20 degrees below average until Thursday! Showers should wrap up by Wednesday, with sun returning Friday and Saturday with temperatures pushing back into the 60s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of lake effect rain showers. Some wet snowflakes are possible. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of lake effect rain showers. Some wet snowflakes are possible. Lows in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance of lake effect rain showers. Some wet snowflakes are possible. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance of lake effect rain showers. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

