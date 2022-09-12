Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers

MID-MICHIGAN — After wrapping up the 5th weekend in a row with precipitation we continue into the work week with some lingering rain showers. A low-pressure system continues to rotate over the state of Michigan through Tuesday. Today will feel chilly, with temperatures struggling to reach the upper 60s and spotty showers. We'll get a "taste of fall" with this passing system as temperatures will dive into the upper 60s to lower 70s. West Michigan will dry out with sunshine and rebounding temperatures Wednesday through Friday of next week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered to spotty showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds from the south turning east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Light winds. Lows in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: The chance for stray showers especially in the morning, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s

