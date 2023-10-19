Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few showers

LANSING, Mich. — A low pressure system will track across the Great Lakes today. Temperatures are in the lower/mid 50s, and will stay fairly steady the remainder of the day...perhaps making the upper 50s. Occasional showers, cooler air, and a breeze will end the week today and tomorrow. A few scattered showers are possible Friday, especially for the first part of the day, before another low drops in for Saturday with more light scattered showers. These systems don't have as much moisture as the previous ones this month. Rain totals are likely to be .50" to .75" through Saturday midday. There are indications that temperatures next week will warm into the low/mid 60s, but more rain is likely as well.

