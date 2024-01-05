Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible

LANSING, Mich. — Today features mostly cloudy skies with a few flurries possible. Throughout the weekend we expect mostly cloudy skies with minor snow chances both days. Snow totals for the weekend could be around an inch or so with some grassy accumulations. Our team continues to track the potential of a much larger system arriving next Tuesday and Wednesday from the Texas panhandle. This storm will tap moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, but the exact track is not in stone and continues to wobble a bit with each forecast model update, although these models take the low just south and east of Michigan. While this system is expected to produce a wet, high moisture content snow, some rain may mix in...especially south and east of Grand Rapids. Wind will be another factor with some 40 to 45 mph gusts and reduced visibilities, especially closer to the Lake Michigan shoreline. This system may be the precursor to a pattern change and sharply colder temperatures later next week as our weather pattern becomes more active and more like winter. Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts as this storm system reaches the United States along the West Coast on Saturday and our forecast models latch on to a more solid solution and track.

