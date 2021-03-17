Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with rain on the way

LANSING, Mich. — A bit of sun tries to work into the mix Wednesday before a new chance for light rain arrives after midnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. The highest likelihood of measurable precipitation with this storm system will be south of the I-96. Rain will leave throughout the first half of the day on Thursday, but we will have breezy winds with gusts upwards of 30-40 mph. Friday high pressure will be solidifying itself across the region leading to an abundance of sunshine that continues into this upcoming weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm starting from the 40s Friday, to the 60s by Sunday. Normal highs have us in the mid 40s this time of year. Next rain chance doesn’t arrive until next Tuesday. Enjoy!

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs around 50/low 50s. Light southeast winds shift to the north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Thickening clouds and increasingly breezy. Chance for showers late evening into the overnight. Northeast winds at 10-20 mph, breeziest and gustiest overnight.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers mainly along and south of I-96. Windy. Highs in the middle 40s. Northeast winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with warmer! Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with warmer! Highs in the lower 60s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook