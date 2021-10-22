Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers, cool

LANSING, Mich. — Out-the-door temperatures this morning are mainly in the 30s! Bundle up! A cooler stretch is anticipated for today and the weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A stray shower or two is possible today and tomorrow, but most of the time it will be dry and cloudy. Another weather system arrives Sunday afternoon/evening/night into Monday with more rain showers likely. It's the perfect upcoming weekend for fall activities!

TODAY: Some early morning sunshine possible, otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. A lake-effect or lake-enhanced rain shower or two are possible, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds light/variable.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with an evening spotty lake-effect shower, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40. Winds west light.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cool. A shower is possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Some early morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy with the chance of afternoon/evening showers developing...especially from Grand Rapids southward. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

