Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers

LANSING, Mich. — Cooler air works in behind a low pressure system today with readings topping out in the middle 60s along with some lingering spotty to scattered showers, especially through the morning hours. A slightly warmer phase is in store for Wednesday and Thursday before temps drop off this weekend. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the lower 60s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. A few spotty to scattered showers. Breezy and cooler too. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of morning showers, otherwise, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of P.M. and night shower. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers during the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

