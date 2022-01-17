Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, Seasonal temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow flurries will welcome us this Monday morning with minor accumulations of a dusting to an inch. Winds gusting upwards of 20 to 25 mph continue through Monday and Tuesday. This week brings chilly temperatures rebounding into the upper 20s and lower 30s for daytime highs at the start of the week. Wednesday going into Thursday brings yet another shot of arctic air pushing temperatures back below average with daytime highs in the teens. Lake effect snow showers slowly diminish Thursday evening leading to dry conditions on Friday. Bundle up and stay safe!

TODAY: Cloudy with light lake effect snow showers. Northwest winds 10 -15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Highs in the upper 20s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and dry. Breezy west-southwest winds 5 – 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Possible late overnight light wintry mix. Highs in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a light wintry mix early, followed by lake effect snow showers. Temperatures starting off around 35 but falling throughout the day with another push of arctic air arriving.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper teens.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 20 degrees.

