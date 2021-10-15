Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, cooler

LANSING, Mich. — Another round of showers are possible today into Saturday morning. Showers are moving this morning into southern lower Michigan first, mainly south/east of Grand Rapids. More scattered showers are possible area-wide this afternoon and evening as an upper level trough of low pressure swings through the region. Temperatures are on a downward slope the next two days. Readings will fall into the middle 60s today, and the mid to upper 50s tomorrow. It may actually be cool enough for a few lake effect or lake enhanced rain showers on Saturday, and perhaps some waterspouts on Lake Michigan! Sunshine and drier conditions arrive next week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers likely. Cooler too. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds northeast/north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy, cool, and fall-like. Spotty to scattered lake effect or lake enhanced rain showers possible. Highs only in the middle 50s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and comfortable. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies and comfortable. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and comfortable. Highs in the middle 60s.

