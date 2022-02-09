Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy. P.M. snow develops

LANSING, Mich. — Warmer temperatures overall are expected this week (as compared to previous weeks) with highs in the low/middle 30s. We may even hit the upper 30s to near 40 degrees briefly today and again on Friday before reinforcing Arctic air arrives for the weekend. A couple of Canadian clipper systems will pass through Michigan this week, leading to chances of light snow and/or a light mix, the first of which arrives later this afternoon. As of now, Friday morning has the best chance of seeing substantial accumulations with 1" to 3" widespread, with higher totals of 2" to 4" from Grand Rapids north and west with a moisture fed off Lake Michigan. Some drizzle or light rain showers may mix in as well later in the day. Expect your Friday morning commute to be impacted and Arctic air to plunge into the Great Lakes Friday night into Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a quick burst of snow showers late this afternoon and evening. Some light rain or drizzle may mix in. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with evening snow showers. Some light rain or drizzle may mix in early. An inch or less is expected in most locations. Light snow showers or flurries possible overnight. Lows in the mid/upper 20s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow showers or flurries. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Our next clipper system arrives with early morning snow likely (pre-dawn), perhaps mixing with some rain or drizzle in the afternoon. A general 1" to 3" will fall in most spots, but lake enhancement may generate higher amounts north/west of Grand Rapids on the order of about 3" to 4". Highs briefly warmer in the upper 30s, before more reinforcing Arctic air arrives for the weekend.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow possible. Bitter cold air is back. Highs in the upper teens to near 20.

