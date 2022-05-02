Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry, and cool

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly cloudy skies along with cool conditions are expected today with highs only in the mid 50s. Our next shot at additional rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will arrive tomorrow. Severe weather is NOT likely. Since we are in the first full week of May, we should note temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s most of this week (a cool week). The normal or average high temperature is now 65 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Some late day breaks of sun possible as we head into the evening. Highs in the middle 50s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with the chance of rain showers developing toward daybreak. Lows in the low/mid 40s. Winds west/east at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely and a few storms possible. Severe weather not likely. Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. A bit warmer too. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain developing by late evening and overnight. Highs in the lower 60s.