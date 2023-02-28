Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy leading to afternoon sunshine

MID-MICHIGAN — Drier air filters early this morning, bringing a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. High temperatures climb back to the lower 40s today. Another chance for rain and snow is possible Wednesday mainly during the morning. Any accumulation will be limited on Wednesday with minor impacts compared to the other recent winter storms. Mostly cloudy skies hang around on Thursday. Our weather team is currently watching for a larger storm to potentially develop by the end of this week. Current models are not in complete agreement, but there is a good chance for another round of winter weather this upcoming Friday. While most models are trending towards mainly widespread accumulating snow, a wintry mix can't be ruled out.

TODAY: Morning clouds, but some afternoon sunshine possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds northwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with light rain or snow showers mostly in the morning. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Accumulating snow possible. Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: A few flurries possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy sky. Highs in the lower 40s.

