Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, few rain and snow showers

MID-MICHIGAN — A light mix of rain and snow are possible through the morning hours until about midday. Dry conditions are anticipated Wednesday through Friday as temperatures gradually warm back into the 60s. Another low pressure system and deep upper level trough in our jet stream will drop into the Great Lakes this weekend. More colder temperatures and widespread prolonged rain showers are expected by Saturday P.M. and night into at least Sunday and Monday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain/snow showers through about midday. The best chance of these will be from Grand Rapids southward. Highs only in the mid/upper 40s. Winds northeast/north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear, cold and frosty. Protect the plants and vegetation! Lows in the upper 20s to around 30. Winds north light.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, cool, but pleasant. Highs in the low/middle 50s. Winds north/west at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

FRIDAY: Likely our warmest day this week! Partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

