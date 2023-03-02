Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, dry, and quiet

MID-MICHIGAN — Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with a high around 40. It will be dry and quiet...the calm before our next winter storm arrives tomorrow. Our weather team has been tracking a winter storm arriving tomorrow. Our forecast models have had a difficult time with the exact track of this system. We do expect another round of winter weather on Friday including heavy snow and perhaps a brief mix of rain or freezing rain, but icing is NOT expected to become an issue. Winds will strengthen as this system arrives as well with gusts of 40/45 mph possible. Travel impacts are likely, especially for the Friday evening commute. A WINTER STORM WATCH has been posted for areas (except Oceana County) for Friday afternoon/evening. Dry conditions return this weekend with seasonable conditions. There's a small chance for some light rain or snow on Monday.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, dry and quiet. Highs around 40. Winds northwest/north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, dry, and quiet. Lows in the upper 20s to around 30. Winds northeast/east at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Our next significant weather system arrives! Cloudy and windy with accumulating snow likely. There may be some minor rain or freezing rain at times, but icing is NOT likely. Total accumulation from Grand Rapids south/east could be on the order of 6" to 10". Highs in the low/mid 30s. Winds east-northeast at 15 to 30 mph. Gusts 40/45 mph possible.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix. Highs in the lower 40s.

