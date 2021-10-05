Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, dry, and mild

LANSING, Mich. — Despite the fact we have an area of high pressure to our north filtering in a drier northeasterly wind, it will be difficult to break the subsidence inversion and break up all of the low level cloud cover that resides across the state. Drier conditions are in store for both today and tomorrow with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, but showers will return Wednesday night into Thursday. High temperatures through the stretch will hold in fairly warm territory in the low to mid 70s. Normal highs have us only in the middle 60s. Longer range forecast models have temperatures running above normal at least through mid-month, and perhaps longer.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming variably cloudy. A bit cooler. Lows in the mid/upper 50s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies, rain showers likely. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of brief shower. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of brief shower. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

