Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, continued unseasonably warm

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures are starting off mild for your Saint Patrick's Day, with daytime highs eventually returning to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds will thicken as a weak, moisture-starved cold front moves through the state today. A few pop-up showers, very light showers or sprinkles are possible. Behind this front, we're tracking another system for Friday. Widespread rain showers, breezy conditions, and temperatures falling back to the middle 40s are in store Friday evening into early Saturday. Temperatures rebound on Sunday, pushing back into the 50s with dry conditions and sunshine. Spring officially arrives Sunday, March 20 at 11:33 A.M. It's called the spring/vernal equinox with about 12 hours of daylight/12 hours of darkness.

TODAY / ST. PATRICK'S DAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of a few brief, light afternoon/early evening rain showers or sprinkles. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds northwest/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain developing, and a bit breezy. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with lingering rain showers through midday. Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the lower 60s.

