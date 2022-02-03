Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy & cold

LANSING, Mich. — Cloudy skies hold on this morning as snow showers ended overnight, but the chance of a few light showers are possible southeast of the I-94 area. As our latest winter storm departs it leaves Arctic air in its wake the next few days. Highs will be in the upper teens and lower 20s through Saturday with wind chills common in the single digits. Our next chance at snow showers arrives Friday evening/night. This could bring a coating of snow inland, but higher totals along/west of U.S. 131 with a moisture feed off Lake Michigan that may produce 2" to 3" in those locations. A few flurries are possible once again later Sunday evening into Monday morning as another weak system passes to our north in Canada. Temperatures eventually moderate next week as numbers climb back into the low/mid 30s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Light snow showers still possible for locations well south and east of Grand Rapids in Calhoun (Battle Creek) and Branch (Coldwater) Counties. Highs near 20. Northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills in the single digits. Bundle up!

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy and very cold. Lows in the single digits above and below zero. Northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills at -5 to -15.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, but the clouds thicken through the day. Evening and nighttime snow showers. 2" to 3" may fall along/west of U.S. 131, while we expect an inch or less inland. Highs in the upper teens. Winds light/variable.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with light snow shower/flurry chances in the evening. Highs in the upper 20s.

