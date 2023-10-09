Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy

LANSING, Mich. — Cool air sticks around all week, but thankfully catching a lull in the showers for most of the first half of the week. High temperatures are expected to only reach the lower 50s through Tuesday. Winds will still be gusty from the northwest today, persistent winds from 10 to 20 mph with individual gusts that could reach 30 miles an hour in the afternoon and evening. This will create feels-like temperatures in the 40s. Sharply colder air aloft coming across the relatively warmer waters of Lake Michigan (in the mid/upper 60s) will fuel the precipitation on Tuesday as the low pressure to our north continues to propagate around the region. Waterspouts are also possible on Lake Michigan again today. Waves heights may reach up to 7 feet with the strong winds.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook