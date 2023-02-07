Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy, gradually falling temps

LANSING, Mich. — A cold front will pass over Michigan this morning bringing mainly cloudy skies and some drizzle or sprinkles, gusty winds, and gradually falling temperatures. Wednesday looks to be the best day of the week with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 40 degrees. Steady rain showers are likely to develop late Wednesday night into Thursday where many communities may pick up between 1.0" to 1.25" of rain. Colder air sweeps in on Thursday night transitioning precipitation over to snow for Friday.

TODAY: Some early morning patchy drizzle, otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will top out in the morning hours in the mid/upper 40s, then fall into to the 30s this afternoon. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. Winds diminish this evening.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds, some overnight clearing possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Winds west/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Widespread rain showers likely and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. Cooler air arrives by evening with a changeover to snow showers.

FRIDAY: Scattered light snow showers possible with lake enhancement and cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 40s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook