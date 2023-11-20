Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy & cool

LANSING, Mich. — As clouds finally start to build in this morning, temperatures will still cool back below freezing to kick off the work week. Cloud cover will be dominant all of today, but conditions are expected to remain dry with high temps in the middle 40s. Our next chance of precipitation is expected to move in Tuesday morning from the south. This starts as rain, and will be warm enough most of Tuesday to stay as rain. Total accumulations look to exceed a half to three quarters inch. By Wednesday, cooler air may linger around the Great Lakes and create some light lake effect in the morning, before we see sunshine in the afternoon. Thanksgiving is looking dry with moments of sunshine as highs reach the middle 40s.

